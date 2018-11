DJ Khaled’s Son Already Kicking It With Famous Rappers [Photos]

Of course DJ Khaled‘s son, Asahd Khaled, is already kicking it with famous rappers. The newborn’s birth was shared on Snapchat, after all.

The man born Khaled Khaled took to Instagram to share pics of his blessing, give extensive thanks and commentary, and share pics of the baby boy with the like of Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross and Future. Crooner August Alsina also got acquainted.

See the various photos below and on the flip.

