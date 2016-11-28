Where Is Weezy’s Money?: Birdman Stunts With Golden Toilet On Instagram [VIDEO]

Birdman has given us more evidence of where the money he owes Lil Wayne is going.

Exhibit A: A golden toilet

Here we see the frequently sued Cash Money CEO flexing with some unnamed CMB members in his bathroom. The center of the attention is the Richie Rich looking toilet that is not only made of gold, but also opens up by itself.

In case you missed it, Lil Wayne is currently suing Birdman for more than $50 million. Birdman hasn’t been playing very nice as of late, most recently cutting off all negotiations with the man he used to call his “son.”

This is just the latest example of Birdman‘s money wasting. Earlier this year he admitted that he sleeps on $1 million in cash on his mattress. This news comes after decades of Birdman rapping about doing all kinds of outrageous things with his money. Guess you can afford to live lavishly when you own a company that doesn’t pay anybody.

Photo: Instagram