Q-Tip Awaits “Serious Discussion” With Kanye West About “Vote Trump” Remarks [VIDEO]

Q-Tip is waiting until Kanye West gets out of the hospital and back on his feet until he asks him what he meant when he said he would’ve voted for Trump.

In an interview with Bloomberg Politics show With All Due Respect, A Tribe Called Quest frontman Q-Tip shared his thoughts on what his “brother” Kanye West said earlier this month. At the San Jose, Calif. stop of his now canceled Saint Pablo tour, West told the crowd that he did not vote, but if he did, he would’ve voted for Donald Trump. The crowd didn’t appreciate that revelation and proceeded to boo him.

"I would have voted for Trump." – Kanye West pic.twitter.com/g9qxaT7aRc — #RollTide (@billycrossover) November 18, 2016

After that, West went on another onstage rant in Sacramento, Calif. and then left the show abruptly before canceling his tour and checking into the hospital for exhaustion.

When asked what he thought about all of what Kanye is going through, Q-Tip offered:

“It’s difficult because he’s my brother. I reached out to him, and I’m hoping we just get to talk. And I’ll probably just leave it there. I really care about that dude but his remarks are something that require he and I having a real serious discussion.”

Check out video of Tip talking below. Also, check out what he had to say about Trump being the next President of the United States.

