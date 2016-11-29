DMX Re-Confirms “I Ain’t Never Sucked A D*ck In My Life” [VIDEO]

DMX needs you to know something about him, case you were wondering.

News flash: DMX has never sucked a d*ck before. DMX made this announcement on stage at a show he was performing at over the weekend. Philadelphia rapper/internet personality Gillie Da Kid captured the big reveal.

DMX has been accused of doing a lot of other things, but he just had to remind the world that the dog still isn’t with the man-on-man action. He will perform at a gay event if the check is right, but that’s where it stops.

Also of note, this is the second time in two years that DMX has made this public announcement. Check him out saying the same thing back in January 2015 after the jump.

