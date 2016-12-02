50 Cent & Vivica A. Fox Reignite Old Feud

The beef between 50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox just got the microwave treatment. Just when you thought it was cooked and stored away, things got reheated when Fif once again referenced Vivica’s alleged “salad tossin’” ways on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live.

After the show’s host brought up Vivica questioning 50’s sexuality years ago, 50 once again responded crudely to her suspicions saying, “Oh no, cause I let her lick my a** she thinks I’m gay.”

Well, Vivica caught wind of Fiddy’s words and his former lover decided to take to social media to roast the controversial rapper for his diva ways and challenge him to a dual interview on Watch What Happens Live to put his “lie” to rest.

Hit the flip to see some more posts and decide who’s the king or queen of the pettiness in the situation.

