DMX Released From Jail

DMX has been released early from a Los Angeles jail after turning himself in for probation violation.

X, real name Earl Simmons, served 18 days of a 90 day sentence for a 2002 reckless driving charge.

As previously reported, X released a statement to his fans before turning himself in saying,

“I spoke with my friends and family and we all agree that this is what’s best. I know God is with me and now that I am listening to what he has to say, it will all be cleared up.”



X’s return to lock down came just weeks after he was released from an Arizona prison for probation violation after testing positive for cocaine.

His estranged wife Tashera Simmons recently announced her separation from X and plans to release a book and reality show after learning that the rapper had four children outside of their marriage.