T.I. Appears On The Today Show, Talks “Takers” And Secret NYC Show [Video]



T.I. made an appearance this morning on the Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb segment of the Today Show.

The Grand Hustle head is on the promo trail in New York for his new film “Takers” alongside Chris Brown, Idris Elba, Michael Ealy and Paul Walker.

Speaking on the film that hits theaters August 27, Tip told the hosts that while the plot of the film is similar to that of “Ocean’s 11”, “Takers” boasts more edge and a better looking cast.

“In the sense that it’s a heist and it’s a group of guys pulling off a heist…I suppose you could say that. The story has so many different elements…it’s a lot edgier. I think you get a lot more background story on these characters than in Oceans 11…and we’re younger and better looking. [laughs]”





Tip is scheduled to perform a secret show in New York City tonight compliments of AXE deodorant. Speaking on the upcoming performance T.I. says he’s excited to hit the stage for his first solo set since his release from prison for felony weapon possession.

“This is my first show back and I was fortunate enough to align myself with Axe for the Axe Music One Night concert series…it’s my first show back and I think it’ll be special.”



Tip also added that for details on the show’s “secret location” fans have to visit the Axe Facebook page and his @Tip Twitter account.

Check out Tip on The Today show below.