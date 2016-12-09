CLOSE
Kanye West Spotted Out In Public With Blonde Hair [Photos]

Kanye West has made his first public appearance since winding up in the hospital for over a week thanks to what’s been reported as a mental break. Also, he dyed his hair blonde.

Yeezy was spotted at a Rick Owens furniture art exhibit at the MOCA Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.

Did we mention the blonde hair?

Yeah, while we hope West is getting right mentally (he’s already back in the studio), he’s going to have to catch these jokes.

Photos: Twitter/@giovannileonardobassan, Snapchat

