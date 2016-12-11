Kanye West Spotted Riding A BMX Bike, Incognegro

Kanye West is well on the biking road to recover. Yeezy was spotted riding a BMX bike, with a couple of bodyguards in tow and rocking a big ass helmet.

Reports E News!:

The chart-topping rapper was photographed Friday in Los Angeles enjoying a midday bike ride with a few close pals. Kim Kardashian’s husband kept a low profile during the outing, sporting a tinted helmet, an all-black sweatsuit and a pair of his yet-to-be released Yeezy Boosts. An eyewitness tells E! News two bodyguards trailed Kanye, one on a bike and one in a car, as he rode around for about 30 minutes. The Life of Pablo performer was also wearing his wedding band, further proof that divorce rumors between him and Kim are simply that… Rumors.

Yeezy is still receiving outpatient treatment after his week-long stint in the hospital for a mental break.

Peep photos of West being a very poor man’s Nigel Sylvester below.

https://twitter.com/joshx2/status/807930830446206976

Em sua primeira aparição pública após a internação, Kanye West​ foi visto loiro. Agora, o músico apareceu dando um rolê de bike desse jeito: pic.twitter.com/hu1SnEfuzI — Rap 24 Horas 🔥 (@Rap24HorasBlog) December 10, 2016

Photo: Twitter