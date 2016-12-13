Jay Z Honors LeBron James At SI Sportsperson Of The Year, Shades Phil Jackson [VIDEO]

Jay Z introduced LeBron James as he was honored as Sportsperson of the Year. He slipped in some “posse” remarks as well.

Jay Z really took this job seriously. He didn’t memorize his words in his head as he is mythically known to do in the studio when he raps. Instead he read straight from his phone to make sure he got it right.

What he delivered was speech that described LeBron perfectly. He also kept it current by taking some shots at New York Knicks president Phil Jackson for calling LeBron and his business partners a “posse.”

ICYMI: Jay-Z takes a shot at Phil Jackson's "posse" statement while introducing LeBron James at the #SISportsperson ceremony. pic.twitter.com/3LUVrTFLRY — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) December 13, 2016

Here’s the full speech via NBC Sports:

He’s a dedicated family man who married his high school sweetheart Savannah. Has three lovely children. He’s the son who honors and worships his mother Gloria. The friend who put his “posse” in position. We do understand where we come from. The only difference between us and someone who has their MBA from Wharton or Sloan or Berkley or Stanford is opportunity. LeBron James has provides his friends with that opportunity and as we’ve witness their development. And if you look up at the scoreboard, very few businessmen are better than Maverick Carter, Rich Paul, Randy Mims and all the rest of the posse behind the scenes that make it look like they’re just sticking out.” “LeBron James has made all of those around him better on and off the court. We acknowledge and recognize all he has done for the game. But, tonight we say thank you. Not just for your commitment to basketball, but for all you’ve done for the community. And thank you for how you’ve enriched the lives of all those around you. We messed around and got a triple-double in real life.”