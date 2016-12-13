CLOSE
New Slaves: Kanye West Gets Cancelled For Meeting With Donald Trump

Kanye West got out of the hospital and one of his first public appearances is a meeting with Donald Trump.

Many of us were already on the fence about Kanye West. Now, with his latest appearance, it seems like people have finally been pushed all the way off that fence and on to the “f*ck Kanye West lawn.”

Here’s why.

The “New Slave” turned new blond was in New York City this morning meeting with President-elect Donald Trump. Nobody knows why yet though. Still, this isn’t stopping people from talking about it.

No New Friends.

