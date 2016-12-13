Kanye West Tweets He Discussed “Multicultural Issues” With Trump, Twitter Reacts

Kanye West took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon (Dec. 13) to explain why he met with President-Elect Donald Trump, a move that confused many of his fans and drew the ire of critics of both men. As expected, Twitter is still ablaze with chatter around West’s big reveal and it all appears to be connected to West’s presidential aims as well.

“I wanted to meet with Trump today to discuss multicultural issues,” tweeted West earlier. He followed with, “These issues included bullying, supporting teachers, modernizing curriculums, and violence in Chicago.”

The uncharacteristic tweets continued with the statement, “I feel it is important to have a direct line of communication with our future President if we truly want change” before ending with a tweet reading “#2024,” no doubt a nod to his own ambitions to run for president.

Naturally, Twitter formed to give West a piece of their mind and we’ve captured some of the reactions below and on the following pages including West’s original tweets.

