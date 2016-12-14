Watch Gucci Mane And Travis Scott Perform “Last Time” On Jimmy Kimmel [VIDEO]

Gucci Mane’s mainstream home invasion continues as he performs his hit “Last Time” on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Gucci Mane wasted no time getting back to work and claiming his Trap God throne once he got out of prison. But now that he’s been off probationary house arrest and allowed to travel, he’s really been outworking himself.

Just days after his NPR Tiny Desk performance, Guwop appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! He was joined on stage by Travis Scott, DJ Drama and Zaytoven doing his best Teddy Riley impersonation.

The show comes in the middle of his “12 Days Of Brickmas” campaign as he gears up to release his third album this year, The Return Of East Atlanta Santa.

Watch Gucci in all of his holiday cheer and splendor below.

Photo: Screenshot