John Legend “Very Disappointed” In Kanye West For Publicity Stunt With Donald Trump [VIDEO]

John Legend spoke candidly on his friend and frequent collaborator Kanye West’s publicity stunt with Donald Trump earlier this week.

In an interview with French media outlet Clique, Legend expressed that he was “very disappointed” in Kanye not only saying that he would’ve voted for Trump, but even more let down that he allowed himself to be used as a publicity stunt.

“I don’t think it’s impossible to talk to [Donald Trump] about issues,” Legend insisted when asked if he would ever talk to the President-elect. “But I won’t be used as a publicity stunt. I think Kanye was a publicity stunt.”

Legend added, “I’m pretty disappointed with Kanye that he says he would have voted for Trump. I think Trump has been corrosive, his message has been corrosive to the country. I think the things he’s promised to do have been very concerning for a lot of people, and for Kanye to support that message is very disappointing.” He ended by saying whatever is going on in Kanye’s head right now, he disagrees with him.

Watch for yourself below.

Photo: Screenshot