Kanye West Proudly Shows Off Autographed TIME Mag Cheeto Jesus Blessed Him With

It’s becoming increasingly apparently that Kanye West is a lost cause. The president-elect Cheeto Jesus gifted Yeezy with an autographed copy of his “Person of the Year” edition of TIME magazine, and the rapper gleefully posted it on Twitter.

While there are those who think West is being crafty (see: A$AP Ferg), many more, including his buddy John Legend, are quite “disappointed” in the Chicago rapper/producer/designer.

After yesterday’s chit-chat with Trump, which he said was a quick discussion about life, West took to Twitter to say he discussed “multicultural issues,” including the violence in Chicago.

Why didn’t he say that when the cameras were in front of him? Maybe, he was trying to save face since he was getting flame broiled on Twitter, and continues to?

You need more people, bruh. We do sincerely hope he’s taking his recovery from his mental breakdown seriously, though.

Full struggle on the flip.

Trump has no time/interest for Daily Presidential Intel Briefing. But has time to meet w/Kanye West. Like I said, u can't make this crap up. https://t.co/DnuITXbV3y — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) December 13, 2016

.@realDonaldTrump has time to meet with @kanyewest but not US intelligence briefers? None Dare Call It Treason: pic.twitter.com/A9HbilTP0N — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 14, 2016

—

Photo: TMZ

