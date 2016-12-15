Snoop Dogg, Common, RZA Featured In The Simpsons Hour Long Hip-Hop Special

The long awaited The Simpsons Hip-Hop special will feature cartoon versions of Snoop Dogg, Common and RZA.

The Simpsons will be celebrating its 29th year on the air in 2017 by opening with its first ever hour-long episode. The episode will be titled The Great Phatsby and will have a Hip-Hop angle. Rappers Snoop Dogg, Common, RZA as well as Empire actress Taraji P. Henson will be featured.

Entertainment Weekly reports:

The episode tips its cap to F. Scott Fitzgerald’s Roaring ’20s novel, revolving around the doomed friendship between Mr. Burns and a mysterious hip-hop mogul named… Jay G. The story, which is narrated by Homer instead of Nick Carroway, takes place at Burns’ summer mansion in the Springfield Hamptons, and sees Jay G and Burns becoming friends before Jay G sends Burns into bankruptcy and assumes command of the nuclear plan, prompting Burns, Homer, Bart, “force of nature” Praline (Henson), and Jazzy James (Key) to exact revenge on Jay G.

Will you be watching?