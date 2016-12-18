Birdman Planning Cash Money Tour Without Lil Wayne

Is there really a proper Cash Money Records without Lil Wayne? Birdman, he of the golden toilet, seems to think so since he is planning a big tour, without his son.

Sources close to Birdman tell TMZ … the Cash Money lineup will include Juvenile, Mannie Fresh, Turk, some up-and-coming acts and Baby himself, and will hopefully kick off in February. We’re told there’s an open invite for Weezy to join the tour … but a lot of beef-squashing would have to be done before then. Our sources say Birdman’s been planning this all year because the 20th anniversary of the Cash Money label is coming up … and he thinks he can outdo Diddy no problem.

A Cash Money Records Tour, with Lil Wayne, could easily at least match Bad Boy’s tour. Without Weezy, that’s a totally different story.

Don’t bank on Tunechi signing up if he doesn’t get that huge bag of money he’s been seeking for a long time now.

