J. Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only Sells 511K Copies 1st Week, With No Features

J. Cole is an A-list rapper, but you probably knew that. In case you need more proof, the North Caroline rapper’s latest album, 4 Your Eyez Only, sold 511,000 copies its first week out.

According to Hits Daily Double‘s Sales Plus Streaming Chart, Cole’s fourth proper album sold 511,039 copies. The album dropped Dec. 9 and comfortable debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart, which tallies it at 492,000 equivalent albums.

Reportedly 363,000 of those were traditional album sales while it was the third largest debut of the year behind Drake’s Views and Beyonce’s Lemonade, which sold 1.04 million units and 653,000 their first weeks, respectively. Not bad company to keep for Mr. Cole.

Post Malone’s debut, Stoney, comes in a distant but respectable sixth, pushing over 59,000 units.

Photo: WENN.com