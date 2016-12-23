Big Sean Announces New Album I Decided, Drops New Single “Moves”

Big Sean just announced a new album and dropped some new music as he gears up for 2017.

The Detroit rapper unveiled the cover art for his new album I Decided and backed it up with the 808 Mafia-produced track “Moves.” Here we have Sean sounding nimble as ever as he continues to spit his personal brand of self-motivational rap.

The album, which is set to drop on February 3, will also be coming with package bundles. Autographed copies of the album are available for $10.99, but you have to act fast as only 1,000 are available. There is also a package that includes a hat, hoodie, t-shirt for $100.00. Big Sean also dropped some new merch and album bundles. You can cop an autographed album for just $ 10.99, though they are limited to 1,000. You can also grab the “mega bundle,” which includes a hat, a hooded pullover sweater, an embroidered album white tee, and the album itself, for a cool $100.00. All of that is available at Big Sean’s website.

You can pre-order I Decided on iTunes. The tracklisting is currently incomplete and it doesn’t have “Living Single” or “No More Interviews” on there for some reason. Listen to the song “Moves” below.