Listen To All New J Dilla Beats On Jay Dee’s Ma Dukes Collection [STREAM]

Merry Christmas Dilla heads. A new collection of beats straight from the source just dropped.

Jay Dee’s Ma Dukes Collection features 15 tracks of the Detroit legend’s dusty drums, jazz loops and grooves. It’s a pretty laid back listen perfect for chill days at the crib or hours spent at your local coffee lounge.

The project pretty much dropped from out of the sky without much information behind it. It is listed as being released by “Yancey Media Group LLC / Official Ma Dukes / VINTAGE VIBEZ MUSIC GROUP” which leads us to believe that the release was handpicked and orchestrated by Dilla’s mother Maureen “Ma Dukes” Yancey. Fans and friends of Dilla have quietly and respectfully criticized past releases from Ma Dukes, questioning the integrity and quality of the music that Dilla left behind before he passed away in 2006. But most people are just happy to get new tunes to enjoy.

None of the tracks here are titled, only identified by random numbers. None of the tracks, most of which are basically loops with no transitions, go past the 3-minute mark either.

Listen for yourself below or any streaming platform you prefer. Don’t take these joints and put them on your mixtape though, don’t do that.