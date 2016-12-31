DJ Drama And Don Cannon Clarify Lil Uzi Vert “Signing” To Taylor Gang

Generation Now co-founders DJ Drama and Don Cannon clear the air on news that their artist Lil Uzi Vert “signed” to Taylor Gang earlier this month.

Last week Christmas appeared to come early for Lil Uzi Vert. On December 22 during his A Very Uzi Christmas concert in Philadelphia, Uzi Vert was knighted by Wiz Khalifa and given a Taylor Gang chain, signaling that he was the latest rapper to join the crew and label.

Wiz confirmed the news on Twitter. But, this is still the music business where contracts trump new chains and handshakes. With there seeming to be some confusion on just who Uzi Vert is actually signed to, the guys who discovered him and signed him have stepped forward to remind us all.

Vert is signed to Generation Now, an imprint created by DJ Drama and Don Cannon. Thursday afternoon the mixtape kings-turned-label owners hopped on Twitter share their truths.

Due to any confusion or contrary belief, Lil Uzi Vert is only "Signed" to Generation Now, LLC ! — DJ DRAMA (@DJDRAMA) December 30, 2016

Respectfully, we have alotta of love for Taylor Gang and Wiz, but Lil Uzi Vert is signed to Generation Now. Here is your answer. — #1 CoSigner (@DonCannon) December 30, 2016

So far, fans reactions have ranged from “why you hating” to “who cares?” Perhaps the announcement was necessary for business reasons that fans will never know.

Photo: Screenshot