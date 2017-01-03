Lil Wayne & Wale Debut “Running Back” On ESPN’s First Take

Lil Wayne may have the theme song to the Skip Bayless hosted Undisputed on FOX Sports 1, but that doesn’t mean he’s completely abandoned Stephen A. Smith’s First Take on ESPN.

Today (Jan. 3), Lil Wayne and Wale (who’s the man behind the long-standing theme song to First Take) got together on the show’s first day moving to ESPN proper from ESPN2 to debut their new collaboration, “Running Back.” With a live band in tow, tight jeans a-

With a live band in tow, tight jeans a-huggin’ and an audience of Steven A. Smith, Max Kellerman, and Molly Qerim, Weezy and Wale got down to business as only they could.

Check out the clip of the performance below and let us know if you miss the days of Stephen A. Smith and Skip Bayless debating sports on First Take or if they’re better off with their new respective parters.

—

Photo: screen cap