Drake And Future’s Summer Sixteen Is The Highest Grossing Hip-Hop Tour, Ever

Drake has reached yet another milestone. Now the Canadian rapper can say he headlined the highest grossing Hip-Hop tour in history.

The Summer Sixteen tour which featured Drake and Future reportedly brought in $84.3 million. The record was previously held by another power duo, Jay Z and Kanye West aka “The Throne.” Their 2011 tour generated $75 million. What also sets the two tours apart is the time in which they grossed. “The Throne” ran for 63 dates while Summer Sixteen took less time and made more money by playing 54 dates.

This news comes after he became the first artist to have a song hit one billion streams on Spotify with “One Dance.” Drake’s next project More Life is set to drop soon and may make even more history since seems to have a formula figured out.

