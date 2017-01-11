8 Things We Learned From Solange’s Interview Cover Story

2016 was the year that saw the success of Solange’s A Seat At The Table rival that of her big sister, Beyoncé’s own release, Lemonade. Okay, maybe not exactly rival it but it definitely made some loud noise.
Interview Magazine released a pretty cool one on one interview between Solange and her big sis n which the Queen B questioned Sol about everything from her inspirations to why she chose Master P to be her breakout album’s narrator.
Here are the 8 things we learned from Solange in Interview Magazine.
1. A Seat At The Table Waiting Time
The creation of A Seat At The Table was a three-year passion project for Solange.
comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED