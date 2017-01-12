Watch The Noisey Bay Area Documentary Featuring E-40, G-Eazy And More [VIDEO]

VICE’s Noisey is back with another season of documentaries about Hip-Hop scenes in different cities and their latest episode covers the Bay Area.

Noisey’s cameras went through the Bay Area to capture what’s going on culturally and economically to get a gauge on how it’s impacting the current music. While of course touches on the mandatory street sh*t they are known for covering, they also venture out into Silicon Valley to find out how the tech boom is affecting the ‘hood. Familiar faces include E-40, G-Eazy, Mistah F.A.B. and Nef the Pharoah.

Season two of Noisey will also include documentaries on Atlanta, Paris, Nashville, Seoul and Lagos.

Photo: WENN.com