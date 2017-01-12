Drake Buys Jennifer Lopez $100k Diamond Necklace

Drake has bought his new love interest Jennifer Lopez a diamond and platinum necklace that reportedly set him back $100,000.

US Weekly reports:

The “Hotline Bling” rapper, 30, recently dropped $100,000 on a platinum and diamond Tiffany & Co. Victoria necklace for J. Lo, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Lopez, 47, flashed the nearly 16 carats of pear-, round- and marquise-cut sparkles at Drake’s New Year’s Eve concert at Hakkasan in Las Vegas. Later the same night, the mom of 8-year-old twins Max and Emme added a gold pendant chain (that bore a striking resemblance to a necklace Drake was photographed wearing one week prior!) to her attire.

The $100,000 trick-off comes just weeks after Drake went all out and gave J.Lo her own prom. On December 29, Drizzy remodeled a Los Angeles church to look like a winter wonderland to give J.Lo the prom queen experience she never had. But, people with more sense and information than others are saying that it was all for a video shoot for their new song together.

Maybe the necklace is just a thank you gift.

Photo: Instagram