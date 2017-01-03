Ya Think?: Jennifer Lopez and Drake Relationship Might Be The Jig

Much of the Internet, and Funkmaster Flex, can’t stop talking and debating the allegedly blossoming relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Drake. However, “sources” are saying the entire thing is just a sham to boost records sales.

Ya think?

Reports Page Six:

Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, were “spotted canoodling” on a series of somewhat deliberate, saccharine social-media posts, which has prompted many in the music industry to start yelling “Publicity stunt!” It is believed they are using their chemistry to sell their new record.

The pair was seen getting close in a series of posts from a party they billed as the “Winter Wonderland Prom” in Las Vegas on Thursday night, where they were seen grinding on each other, sharing a kiss on the lips, and then crowned king and queen of the prom. Several of the videos conveniently come with a soundtrack featuring vocals from both artists from their new song.

While the “Winter Wonderland Prom” was believed to be a video shoot for their yet-unnamed duet, a showbiz insider told us, “This relationship is fake, it is just a publicity stunt to publicize their record together. If Jennifer and Drake were really dating, they’d be way more private about it.”