48-Year Old Funkmaster Flex Shares Feelings On Drake And J. Lo Photo, Twitter Roasts Him

Funkmaster Flex was in his feelings about that Drake and J. Lo photo that hit the web Wednesday.

The veteran DJ had some very sad and misogynistic things to share about J. Lo and what she does with her vagina. Here’s what he posted on Twitter in the middle of the night when most people his age were probably getting some vagina.

JLo is nice.. but my mans hit 17yrs ago.. these new sensitive nigga think we sweat pussy like them.. nah — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) December 29, 2016

JLo? That's the get back for a punch in the face? Took me all day to figure this out! — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) December 29, 2016

Throwback pussy don't never disrupt getting that bread! Facts! [ Canada Dry ] — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) December 29, 2016

Doggy saved the pic for the anniversary and everything!!! Haaaa! Wow! Sensitive new nigga fail! — Funk Flex !!!!! (@funkflex) December 29, 2016

How ironic is it that Funk Flex is calling someone else “sensitive” when he’s up at 3 a.m. posting? Flex obviously still has some feelings left over from his spats with Drake in the past during the Meek Mill beef. Of course, Twitter is roasting and dropping bombs on Funk Flex for his comments, here’s what people are saying.

get off drakes dick 🤣🤣 — NuNu Benson (@gloryboy_NuNu) December 29, 2016

