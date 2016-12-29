48-Year Old Funkmaster Flex Shares Feelings On Drake And J. Lo Photo, Twitter Roasts Him

Funkmaster Flex was in his feelings about that Drake and J. Lo photo that hit the web Wednesday.
The veteran DJ had some very sad and misogynistic things to share about J. Lo and what she does with her vagina. Here’s what he posted on Twitter in the middle of the night when most people his age were probably getting some vagina.
How ironic is it that Funk Flex is calling someone else “sensitive” when he’s up at 3 a.m. posting? Flex obviously still has some feelings left over from his spats with Drake in the past during the Meek Mill beef. Of course, Twitter is roasting and dropping bombs on Funk Flex for his comments, here’s what people are saying.
