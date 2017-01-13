Watch ASAP Mob Peform “Crazy Brazy” On The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

ASAP Mob rolled deep to The Late Show and performed their posse cut “Crazy Brazy.”

ASAP Rocky kicked the performance off by being rolled out in wheelchair and making it rain with meds. ASAP Ferg doesn’t rap on the song but he made his presence felt by staying in character as a patient throughout the performance. Special guest Key! wreaked havoc during his parts and ASAP Twelvy made a grand entrance from out of the crowd for his verse. Also, peep how the audience members were given hospital gowns as well.

Check out the entire performance below.

Photo: Screenshot