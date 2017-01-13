J. Cole’s 4 Your Eyez Only Officially Goes Gold With No Features

J. Cole is one the elite rappers of our time, and it’s not really debatable (but people will, anyway). The North Carolina MC’s latest album, 4 Your Eyez Only, has officially gone gold—without any features.

Yesterday (Jan. 12), the RIAA, which certifies album sales, announced that Cole’s album was the only Hip-Hop project to go Gold (500,000 copies sold) in the fourth quarter.

Cole’s album dropped on Dec. 9, 2016 to critical acclaim. At one point, every song on the 1o-track album was on the Billboard Top 40 chart.

Congrats to J. Cole and Dreamville/Roc Nation.

Photo: WENN.com