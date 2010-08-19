Eminem Speaks On When He Will Retire From The Rap Game

In a recent interview with Vibe magazine, Eminem discussed his plans on retiring from the Hip-Hop game and how much longer we have to enjoy the multi-platinum selling artist.

“Honestly, I don’t know how much longer I have in this game. I’m always going to love hip-hop. But how much longer am I going to still do it? I couldn’t give you an answer. But the day that this is not better than the last will probably be the day I stop…I do love it so much. But even if I was rapping at 50 years old, I don’t know if I would put it out. I know it always makes me feel better to lay things to tape, and–‘Lay the tape.’ See, I’m old school. The fans might say the Shyte is garbage. You don’t know how long people are going to want you around…Realistically, if I don’t rap, what the Fawk am I going to do? It’s too late to be unfamous at this point.”