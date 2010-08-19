50 Cent Talks Industry And Sends A Message To Dame Dash



G-Unit CEO 50 Cent recently sat down to discuss his feelings on the industry and why he feels that Dame Dash is “eating his words.”

In an interview with Vibe Magazine, 50 Cent reveals why he carefully chooses who he collaborates with on an album.

“I don’t respect enough of the artists to be out on everyone’s record. It just doesn’t make sense to me.” 50 said. “You know whose career makes a lot of sense to me? Andre 3000’s does. He’s still interesting.”



In addition to discussing features, 50 also reveals why it’s tough for him to step out of the box musically.

“There are certain things artists do that I can’t get away with,” 50 continued. “Eminem could put on a dress as a joke and people will go, “Oh that’s Eminem.” 50 Cent will do it and they’ll have a heart attack.”



But the most interesting statement that 50 made, was regarding DMD CEO Dame Dash.

50 states that Dame, who publicly stated in 2003, that having a million dollars isn’t real money, should have paid less attention to everyone else and more to his own financial situation.

“[Around my signing], Damon Dash made reference to a million dollars being no money -in a kind of derogatory way,” 50 said. “When he said that, I paid close attention to where I was at financially. But maybe he should’ve paid attention to his.”

As previously reported, Dame Dash’s loft recently went into foreclosure.



