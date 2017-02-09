The Great Jim Brown Is Still Team Donald Trump After Yeezy Defection

Jim Brown is an NFL legend, an accomplished actor and a devout activist. Nevertheless, he’s Team Donald Trump, even after Kanye West’s defection.

Yeezy recently wiped his Twitter of all La Naranja praise.

Reports TMZ:

Brown and West were some of the first African-American celebrities to visit Trump Tower after the election — with each man saying the meetings were about helping people in urban communities. West has since had a change of heart … scrubbing pro-Trump tweets from his social media, citing controversial issues like the travel ban as reasons he can no longer work with the administration. We got Brown at LAX and he told us he has ZERO intention of abandoning his working relationship with the White House. “His seat is a great seat of power. The president won his position. He is president. If he can give me respect, I sure can give him respect.” “And if I can go to have him help poor people, inner city people … then why shouldn’t I do that?”

Out of respect, we won’t say Jim Brown is canceled. His intentions are noble, but he’s putting his faith in a man who’s only motivation is his wallet and ego.

So as far rolling with the Cheeto Emperor, good luck with that.

—

Photo: TMZ