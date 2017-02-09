For the past few years, Big Sean has been one of Hip-Hop’s top rap artist. With his new album, I Decided, making the rounds and his relationship with Jhene Aiko still a hot topic in certain circles, Sean’s buzz is as steady as ever.



Today the Big D rapper braved the New York blizzard and dropped by The Breakfast Club to discuss the toll the passing of his grandmother had on him, Jhene Aiko, and his brand new Roc-A-Fella chain.

Here are the 10 things we learned from Big Sean on The Breakfast Club.

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »