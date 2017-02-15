Yeezy Season 5 Invites Hint At Drake Collaboration [PHOTOS]

Word is spreading that Kanye West is expected to show off his Yeezy Season 5 collection at New York’s Fashion Week. The invites also hint a Drake collaboration.

Video and photos have surfaced showing what people should expect to see later today at ‘Ye’s presentation. It appears to be more of the expensive rags we’ve seen in prior years. Only this time, there are words on the clothes.

“Lost Hills” is an ode to Calabasas, the super-rich and exclusive California neighborhood that Kanye West and his family lives in. Drake also has a home in the area which ties together the rumored collaboration between the two artists.

Fans were teased last year when billboards featuring the G.O.O.D. Music and OVO logos began popping up throughout Los Angeles. Now after several hints dropped in interviews, it appears that we may start hearing what the material sounds like.

Photo: Instagram