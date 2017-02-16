Pusha T Says Kanye West Is Working On A New Album

Even after all the setbacks and self-created controversy, Kanye West is indeed working on a new album. At least that’s what Pusha T is saying.

Speaking on The Fam In The Morning in DC, King Push delves into a number of subjects including chilling with President Barack Obama (we miss you, B!), opposing Kanye West’s meeting with Donald Trump, and the possibility of another Clipse album, but he also took time to confirm that Yeezus is working to resurrect his reputation as one of our generation’s most eclectic artists.

“Ye’s working on a new album.”

While we’re assuming it’s the highly anticipated Turbo Grafx 16, Pusha didn’t take the time to clarify if the album in question is the long rumored project or another entity entirely.

Guess it’ll be a minute before we find out.

Check out the interview below.

Photo: screen cap