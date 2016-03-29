Quavo Of Migos Posts Update On Kanye’s Turbo Grafx 16 Album [Photos]

From the look of things, Kanye West’s highly anticipated follow-up to The Life Of Pablo, currently titled Turbo Grafx 16, seems to be shaping up nicely. Last night Quavo of Migos fame surprised fans with an Instagram post that featured Offset, Mensa, Big Sean, Lil Yachty, Tyler the Creator, and Pablo himself, Kanye West, creeping in the background of a recording studio.

Captioned “TURBO” fans could only guess that he was hinting at the material being Turbo Grafx 16 related. With this current lineup plus having already been in the studio with Kid Cudi for this project, you can bet Turbo Grafx 16 is going to be bonkers.

Hit the jump to peep an Easter pic of the the crew.

View this post on Instagram TURBO A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on Mar 28, 2016 at 5:46pm PDT

Photo: Instagram

