After months of promo, and award shows, Remy Ma and Fat Joe‘s new album, Plata O Plomo, is finally available.

The album’s gust list includes French Montana, Ty Dolla $ign, The-Dream and BJ The Chicago Kid. Production duo Cool and Dre served as executive producers of the album.

Listen to Plata O Plomo below. And if the spirit moves you, cop it right here.

Photo: Empire