Unless you’ve been avoiding social media, you should be aware that Future dropped his new, self-titled album today. Also, it’s clear, by Twitter consensus, that the hottest track on the album is “Mask Off.”

The song’s title has been trending for hours due to the praise being heaped on its great. Be it the flutes or the copious amounts of percocet (and molly) shout outs, the song is a winner.

Peep the praise below and on the flip.

Me after listening to Future's Rent Money and Mask Off pic.twitter.com/Dhh9MUWz6D — UglyFuckboi101 (@XuluAsanda) February 16, 2017

7. "Mask Off" Herreeeeee we gooooo … that soul music. This the future I know. Who did this beat? 🔥🏄🏾🔥🏄🏾🔥 … should've been the intro . pic.twitter.com/qZetUni2XR — Nerd Nash (@NerdAtCoolTable) February 17, 2017

—

Photo: Twitter

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »