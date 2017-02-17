Future’s New Self-Titled Album Has No Features Or Metro Boomin Beats [STREAM]

Future returns to his underground roots with his latest album.

We’ve seen Future flirt with pop success over the last three years. But much of that mainstream attention has come from collaborating and going on tour with Drake and getting caught in tabloid headlines because of his relationships.

In the process, his music has appeared to lose some of its potency. Sensing this, Future has come out of nowhere with a new album that has no big name features and is simply named after himself.

Future recruits a familiar cast of producers including Zaytoven, TM88, Southside, DJ Spinz, Dun Deal and Sonny Digital. He even works with beatsmiths like Illmind! and Jake One. However, the album has no contributions from Metro Boomin. Which could signal that Future is looking for a bit of reinvention.

While Future doesn’t do anything new under the sun on the album, he does sound like he’s going for a more ruthless tone on many of the songs.

Listen for yourself below.