Donald Glover Will Play “Simba” In New Live-Action The Lion King Movie

Donald Glover got another good job. The actor/comedian/rapper will play “Simba” in a new live-action remake of The Lion King.

The reveal was made by the film’s director Jon Favreau and was later confirmed by Complex.

In an added bonus, James Earl Jones will play Mufasa.

The pending movie is expected to do big numbers. Favreau’s live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book was a big hit that earned nearly $1 billion worldwide, $965.8 million to be exact.

Mr. Glover is also currently getting to the money. He is already set to start filming the next Star Wars sequel where he will be playing Lando Calrissian. There is no date set for when The Lion King will start filming or when it will be released.

That said, it looks like that wait for the second season of Atlanta just got a little longer.

