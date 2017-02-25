Frank Ocean Interviews Jay Z, Posts It On Apple Music And Beats 1 [VIDEO]

Frank Ocean surprised Beats 1 listeners on Friday with a new show called blonded Radio. He also surprised them with a Jay Z interview.

If you’ve been following Jay Z from day one, you’d know it’s pretty hard to get him to sit for an interview when he’s not selling a product or promoting an project. Just getting him to sit and talk about the state of the world is a rarity. Which makes this exchange he’s having with Ocean worth listening to.

Secondly, how did this end up on Beats 1? As we all know, Jay Z owns Tidal which is in direct competition with Apple Music, home to Beats 1. So much that there’s entire Jay Z albums that you can only find on Tidal and nowhere on Apple Music.

Then again, Beats 1 co-founder Jimmy Iovine has stressed that there is no competition and that both companies are running their own races. So it looks like a Jay Z interview on Beats shouldn’t be that big of a deal. Or maybe Ocean could be out here pulling another jux for Apple.

As far as the conversation, Jay spoke on a range of topics, specifically the state of radio. He says what many people have been complaining about for decades. That it’s not even based on music anymore.

“It’s pretty much an advertisement model,” he says. “You take these pop stations, they’re reaching 18-34 young white females. So they’re playing music based on those tastes. And then they’re taking those numbers and they’re going to advertising agencies and people are paying numbers based on the audience that they have. So these places are not even based on music. Their playlist isn’t based on music.”

He drives the point home saying that by today’s standards, an artist like Bob Marley would not be played on the radio.

Listen for yourself below and peep then entire show here.

Photo: WENN.com