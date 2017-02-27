Future Will Not Drop His Third Album In Three Weeks This Friday

Another one. Future is reportedly dropping his third album in as many weeks this coming Friday.

The source of the news is one that is obviously an authority on rap and rap releases, Ellen.

According to the Ellen TV show website, Future is going to be a special guest on Thursday and they may have spilled some beans in the description of the episode.

It reads:

“One of the biggest rappers in music, FUTURE is on the show today! He’ll be performing a song from his upcoming CD, “HNDRXX.” He has the #1 album in the country this week with “Future,” and is attempting to have three #1 albums in a row in three weeks – which will make him the first in history to do that! He’s bringing it all to Ellen!”

If you read between the lines, the statement gets even more confusing. They say his album Hndrxx is “upcoming,” but it came out last week. On top of that, the link making the claim is post dated as “Thursday, March 2, 2017” which obviously isn’t here yet.

For now, the internet is taking the information and running with it. Looks like we will have to wait for the future to get here and see what Future actually does.

UPDATE: Future’s manager Anthony Saleh says there will be no third Future album.

FALSE "@thefader: Future is releasing another album this week, according to The Ellen Show. https://t.co/wKpVhAtIMz pic.twitter.com/tk8ilCXHUo" — A Saleh (@Dude_Br0) February 27, 2017

Photo: Screenshot