Joey Bada$$: “I’m A Better Rapper Than 2Pac…Facts” [VIDEO]

Joey Bada$$ ruffled the feathers of old heads and 2Pac stans when he dared to say he was a better rapper than the automatic Top 5 MC.

In an interview with Genius, the Brooklyn rapper talked about some of the biggest African-American figures that impacted his life. He named Tupac Shakur as one of them. He even said he felt he was living proof of one of ‘Pac’s signature quotes that said he wanted to “spark the brain that will change the world.”

But, even though Bada$$ feels that ‘Pac is a huge influence, he also thinks that he is a student that has surpassed his teacher.

Joey says, “I already know I’m a better rapper than 2Pac is, that’s just facts. One on one battle, I’ll flame Pac.”

It didn’t take long for the internet to pull out the same keyboard pitchforks they used to stab Lil Yachty up with when he said he didn’t know any ‘Pac or Biggie songs and that the latter was “overrated.” Joey hopped on Twitter to clarify himself, but still stood behind his statement.

https://twitter.com/joeyBADASS/status/837068961132924930?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

https://twitter.com/joeyBADASS/status/837069644242419713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While ‘Pac wasn’t traditionally known as a “battle rapper,” he is the author of perhaps the nastiest diss track ever, “Hit ‘Em Up.” So, Joey may want to rethink the whole “I’ll flame ‘Pac” thing.

Photo: Screenshot