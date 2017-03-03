Is Foxy Brown Releasing A Remy Ma Diss Over “The Takeover” Beat? [VIDEO]

Sounds like Foxy Brown is jumping into the Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma clash. Video has surfaced over her voice going in over Jay Z’s “The Takeover” beat.

Foxy Brown was one of the many people Remy name dropped in her Minaj diss track “ShEther.” She took a slight jab at Fox when she rapped, “Talkin’ sh*t about me to a deaf b*tch / And usually I have sympathy for the impaired / But not when you hard of hearin’ from untreated gonorrhea.”

Fox warned that she “don’t battle, I bodybag.”

Well, it sounds like she going to try and prove it. Video has surfaced of her rapping and supposedly going at Remy.

Hold up Foxy Brown about to drop a Remy Ma diss on the Takeover beat? pic.twitter.com/S5ZnXIhPuY — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) March 3, 2017

Let the record state, six days after “ShEther” dropped, Nicki has yet to respond.

Photo: WENN.com