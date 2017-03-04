Drake Implies More Life Playlist Album Could Drop On Saturday

Drake‘s highly-anticipated and oft-delayed playlist project could be dropping today.

Drake, who is known for dropping cryptic hints about new music on social media, pulled another one of his magic tricks Friday night.

While in Sweden for his Boy Meets World tour, the Canadian-rapper posted, and then deleted, a hand-written note suggesting that his More Life playlist album could be dropping very soon.

To add to the cloud of mystery, Drake wrote the letter in Sweedish. The message, “Om du över sätter det här är det försent,” translates to “If you’re reading/translating this, it’s too late.” The note is obviously a reference to his 2015 surprise project If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.

Beneath it he wrote “March 4.” Could he simply be stating the date he wrote the note [Sweden is six hours ahead of Eastern Time in America]? Or is he actually saying the album will drop on March 4.

Only Drake [and Apple Music] knows.

