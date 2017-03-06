Drake’s More Life Is Still Unfinished, According To 40

According to Drake‘s producer Noah “40” Shebib, the highly-anticipated More Life project is still incomplete.

Ever since he announced the playlist/album back in October, Drake has given fans numerous pump fakes concerning the release date. Just last Friday, Drake posted [and then deleted] a note suggesting that More Life was going to drop on Saturday, March 4. Obviously, that day has come and gone and no album dropped.

Now, his producer Noah “40” Shebib suggest that the project isn’t even done yet. In an Instagram post congratulating a friend on opening a new restaurant, 40 says he’s going to stop by as soon as he finishes More Life.

In his defense, Drake has been a very busy artist lately. He was on tour from July to October last year and he kicked off a world tour in January that ends on March 28. Maybe then the project will finally drop.

Photo: WENN.com