ASAP Rocky wasted no time hopping on the track that has the internet going nuts right now, Frank Ocean‘s “Chanel.”

Ocean debuted the track on the latest episode of his Blonded show on Beats 1. While the rest of the world was tweeting about it, ASAP Rocky was busy pulling a beat jack move. While it’s not what you would expect from the Harlem rapper, it does sound pretty soothing. Check it out below.

Photo: WENN.com