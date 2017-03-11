Cops Wants To Holla At Chris Brown About His Lifestyle Struggle

Between restraining orders, admitting he stalks his exes and looking like he needs a sandwich, Chris Brown isn’t exactly living the life of an R&B superstar. Now, the cops want to talk him about his lifestyle struggle.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us the LAPD division that covers his San Fernando Valley neighborhood has had it with all the complaints and Chris constantly thumbing his nose at cops and civilians alike. There has been a laundry list of gripes against the singer … noise, drugs, assaults, riding various vehicles recklessly, and on and on.

We’re told police want to make a last-ditch effort to get Chris in line. The brass at the division will ask him to come to the station so they can lay out the problems and see if he’ll see the light.

As for why police are doing this … as one source said, “Chris is a chronic problem who takes up a tremendous amount of our resources.”