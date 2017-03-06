Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran Heading To Court Over Restraining Order

Chris Brown, who insists that he is not a dope fiend, will be seeing Karrueche Tran in court. The troubled R&B crooner and his ex-girlfriend are set to see the judge this Thursday (March 9) and the latter hope’s Breezy will be ordered to stay away from her for THREE years.

Despite an initial restraining order, Tran was able to obtain, Brown has been ducking and dodging the process server, though.

Reports TMZ:

Sources familiar with the situation tell us, she’s been trying in vain to serve Chris with the temporary restraining order she got last month, but he’s evaded service 3 times. TMZ broke the story, a judge issued the emergency order requiring Chris to stay away from her after she claimed he was threatening to shoot her and also telling friends … if he couldn’t have her no one else could. She also claimed in her legal docs that he brutalized her, punching her in the stomach and throwing her down the stairs. One of her friends also got a restraining order against Chris last week. Chris has been insinuating Karrueche is lying, but she’s now determined to prove to a judge he’s such a threat he should be given an ultimatum … stay away from her for 3 years, or go to jail.

Word is Karrueche may push for a permanent restraining order.

All of this struggle will surely have ramifications on the joint custody Brown currently has of his baby daughter.

—

Photo: WENN.com